Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 302.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,421,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

DIA opened at $298.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.93. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $296.39 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

