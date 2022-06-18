Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 591.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $133.27 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.18 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.92.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

