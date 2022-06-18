Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 139.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,207 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,363,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,389 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.82 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.58.

