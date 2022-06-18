Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $87.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.92. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $3,657,318.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,715 shares of company stock valued at $24,986,114. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

