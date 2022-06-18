Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,313,000 after buying an additional 250,197 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,950,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,790,000 after buying an additional 126,645 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.05 and a 200 day moving average of $110.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

