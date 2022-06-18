Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $319.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $359.46 and a 200 day moving average of $399.38. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

