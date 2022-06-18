Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.86 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $211.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

