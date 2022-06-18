Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 72,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP opened at $34.02 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average is $36.81.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

