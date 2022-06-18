Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $81.39 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $80.64 and a 52-week high of $108.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

