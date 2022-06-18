Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,584 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $109.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.37 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

