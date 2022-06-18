Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,643 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 224.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 87,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 235.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 40,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 9.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 85,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.48, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.34.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.94.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

