Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,643 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 224.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 87,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 235.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 40,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 9.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 85,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.48, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.34.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.94.
In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Trade Desk (Get Rating)
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trade Desk (TTD)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.