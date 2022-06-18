Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $107,733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 241,617 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $172.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

