Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,050 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $45.70 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

