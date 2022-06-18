Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 233.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,559 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $175.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.12 and a 200 day moving average of $374.64.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DZ Bank downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.08.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

