Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 453.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,633 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.80. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

