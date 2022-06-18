Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 933,957.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1,157.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $773,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 652,399 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,580,000 after acquiring an additional 386,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $230,049,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.56.

Shares of INTU opened at $369.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $409.28 and its 200-day moving average is $497.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

