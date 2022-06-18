SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) PT Raised to €10.00 at Morgan Stanley

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €9.00 ($9.38) to €10.00 ($10.42) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SGBAF. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of SES from €9.80 ($10.21) to €11.20 ($11.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of SES from €9.30 ($9.69) to €10.00 ($10.42) in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SES from €7.30 ($7.60) to €8.40 ($8.75) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SES from €9.15 ($9.53) to €10.00 ($10.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Get SES alerts:

Shares of SGBAF opened at $8.65 on Thursday. SES has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

SES ( OTCMKTS:SGBAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. SES had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $502.68 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SES will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile (Get Rating)

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.