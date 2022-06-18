SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in May

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SGL Carbon from €7.40 ($7.71) to €7.80 ($8.13) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS:SGLFF opened at $6.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. SGL Carbon has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $12.62.

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

