Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Short Interest Update

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 117,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $19.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $384.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Shore Bancshares has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $23.19.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $28.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shore Bancshares will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHBI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,877,000 after buying an additional 12,525 shares during the period. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shore Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Shore Bancshares (Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.