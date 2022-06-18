Short Interest in Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Increases By 26.7%

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,400 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the May 15th total of 132,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 210.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGGZF opened at $23.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. Ag Growth International has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $34.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1166 per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGGZF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

