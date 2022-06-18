Short Interest in Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Rises By 26.6%

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the May 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.1 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 650 ($7.89) to GBX 670 ($8.13) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 500 ($6.07) to GBX 540 ($6.55) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 531 ($6.44) to GBX 541 ($6.57) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Investec downgraded shares of Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.14.

OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $6.00 on Friday. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

