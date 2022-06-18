Short Interest in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Declines By 14.8%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the May 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

CEA stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. China Eastern Airlines has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.08.

China Eastern Airlines ( NYSE:CEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 24.49% and a negative return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that China Eastern Airlines will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

