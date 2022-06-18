Short Interest in enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) Declines By 14.5%

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,800 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the May 15th total of 472,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVNO. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,150,000. ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVNO opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. enVVeno Medical has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $11.38.

enVVeno Medical ( NASDAQ:NVNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that enVVeno Medical will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

