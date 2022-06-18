Short Interest in EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Increases By 33.0%

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the May 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of EnWave from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NWVCF stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. EnWave has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

