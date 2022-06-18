Short Interest in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Drops By 14.7%

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the May 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 895,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $3,950,856.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 548.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 472.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.54 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies (Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.