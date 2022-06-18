Short Interest in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Grows By 33.3%

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
GNT opened at $4.87 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (Get Rating)
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
