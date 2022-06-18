Short Interest in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Grows By 33.3%

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GNT opened at $4.87 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 198,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 41.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 222,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 64,775 shares during the period.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (Get Rating)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

