Short Interest in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) Expands By 26.4%

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the May 15th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GTPA stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Gores Technology Partners has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

Get Gores Technology Partners alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet, enterprise software, fintech, digital health, proptech, gaming, agtech, and logistics industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.