Short Interest in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Decreases By 14.8%

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the May 15th total of 8,300,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTRA. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens started coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

NTRA opened at $33.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.24. Natera has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The business had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $83,778.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $68,289.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,104 shares of company stock valued at $523,585. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,079,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $474,337,000 after acquiring an additional 355,574 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $379,131,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,444 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,917,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,995,000 after acquiring an additional 55,049 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,815,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,589,000 after acquiring an additional 456,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

