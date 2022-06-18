Short Interest in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Expands By 33.2%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the May 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nkarta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. Nkarta has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $40.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of -0.32.

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nkarta news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,805,129 shares in the company, valued at $117,076,935. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 39.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 735.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

