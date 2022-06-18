Short Interest in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Rises By 32.9%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the May 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OII shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NYSE OII opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.49 million, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $446.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.05 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

