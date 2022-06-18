Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Expands By 26.7%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the May 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,386,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 128.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after buying an additional 527,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 12.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $5.72 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $8.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29.

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.80 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

