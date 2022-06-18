Short Interest in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Grows By 23.4%

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the May 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWIR. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.94.

SWIR stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.66. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $809.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

