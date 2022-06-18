Short Interest in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Declines By 16.5%

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the May 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jonestrading lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 67.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,974,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,538 shares during the period. Nextech Invest AG bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,721,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 10,461.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 944,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 82.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

SBTX stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. Silverback Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.