Short Interest in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Rises By 22.6%

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Robert G/ Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,690.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in SPAR Group by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 85,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,194 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in SPAR Group during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SPAR Group by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 52,163 shares during the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGRP stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SPAR Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 million, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.23.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SPAR Group had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $58.99 million during the quarter.

About SPAR Group (Get Rating)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.