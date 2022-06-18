Short Interest in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Drops By 14.6%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 973,300 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the May 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of TNGX stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.09.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $5,542,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

