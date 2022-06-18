Short Interest in Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Declines By 18.9%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, Pareto Securities raised Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
TGSGY stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. Tgs Asa has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05.
Tgs Asa Company Profile (Get Rating)
TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.
