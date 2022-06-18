Short Interest in Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Expands By 22.8%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 453,400 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the May 15th total of 369,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of TCNNF stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. Trulieve Cannabis has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $40.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCNNF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Trulieve Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.78.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edibles, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

