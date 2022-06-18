Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the May 15th total of 11,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,000.

Sierra Lake Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Sierra Lake Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

