Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. Sify Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 86,507 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 78,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 81,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through five segments: Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, network managed, application to person, unified communication as a service, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.