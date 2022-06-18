Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364,073 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 113,982 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.19% of Simmons First National worth $40,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,676,000 after buying an additional 202,709 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 253,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 62,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Simmons First National by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

SFNC opened at $21.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $32.76.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $207.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.14 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SFNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $360,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,087 shares in the company, valued at $12,954,260.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert A. Fehlman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 125,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,019,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $576,850. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

