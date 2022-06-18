Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Short Interest Up 26.2% in May

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,593,200 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the May 15th total of 13,938,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,174.5 days.

SINGF opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78. Singapore Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

Get Singapore Airlines alerts:

Singapore Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.