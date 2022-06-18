Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Down 19.4% in May

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Sino Land stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57. Sino Land has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $8.29.

Get Sino Land alerts:

About Sino Land (Get Rating)

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.