Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Down 19.4% in May

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.
Sino Land stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57. Sino Land has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $8.29.
About Sino Land (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sino Land (SNLAY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.