Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIRI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

