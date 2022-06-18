Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Short Interest Up 23.2% in May

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,963,300 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the May 15th total of 1,594,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SWDHF opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. Skyworth Group has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.78.

About Skyworth Group

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, sells, and exports consumer electronic products. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, Smart Appliances Business, and New Energy Business segments. The company offers smart TV systems; home access systems, such as digital set-top boxes; smart white appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, kitchen appliances, other products; LCD modules; automotive electronic systems; lighting products; security systems; and other electronic products, as well as internet value-added services.

