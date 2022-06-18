Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Short Interest Down 15.4% in May

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SMKG opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.13.
About Smart Card Marketing Systems
