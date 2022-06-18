Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Short Interest Down 15.4% in May

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SMKG opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.13.

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc, doing business as PaymentActiveNetwork, operates as a fintech solutions provider that delivers a cloud-based EMV MPOS, and EPOS Host platform to issuing and acquiring banks, telecoms, and global enterprises. The company offers EmphasisPay that delivers advisory and technology solutions for payment acquirers and issuers; Mtickets.events that allows users to create an event or events and issue mobile tickets; Genorocity.com, a web publication portal and mobile platform that enables retailers, property managers, and event promoters; and Check21SAAS.com, a remote check deposit solution.

