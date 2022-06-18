SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Short Interest Up 24.5% in May

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the May 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.6 days.

OTCMKTS:SMECF opened at $453.46 on Friday. SMC has a 52-week low of $437.31 and a 52-week high of $744.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.24.

Get SMC alerts:

About SMC (Get Rating)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.