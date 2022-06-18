Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Short Interest Update

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the May 15th total of 171,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 123.8 days.

SMFTF opened at $33.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average is $47.06. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $60.07.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

