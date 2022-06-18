So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Short Interest Up 26.9% in May

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the May 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 683,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in So-Young International by 61.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in So-Young International by 74.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 179,241 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in So-Young International during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in So-Young International by 33.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in So-Young International during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

So-Young International stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. So-Young International has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.32 million, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13.

So-Young International ( NASDAQ:SY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. So-Young International had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $70.54 million for the quarter.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

