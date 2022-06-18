Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) PT Raised to $91.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $98.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.88.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $90.29 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $115.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.