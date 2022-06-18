SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,238,900 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 5,271,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SOHOF opened at $0.19 on Friday. SOHO China has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.

About SOHO China

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. The company holds properties in Beijing and Shanghai. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

