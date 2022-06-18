SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,238,900 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 5,271,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
SOHOF opened at $0.19 on Friday. SOHO China has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.
